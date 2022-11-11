Man Utd’s De Gea joins list of Premier League stars missing World Cup





Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will not be going to the World Cup after Spain boss Luis Enrique decided to take Brentford’s David Raya and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez instead. The 32-year-old joins a host of big Premier League names in being overlooked for their international squads while their teammates head off to Qatar.

Here Express Sport examines nine other English-based faces who will not be playing in the Middle East despite their own national teams being there and the players themselves being fully fit. Jadon Sancho De Gea’s teammate at Old Trafford was never even really in the conversation for a place in the England squad after two poor seasons in the north-west since his £72million move from Borussia Dortmund. The winger faces a fight just to get back into the United team and will now focus on that over the five-week break. Anthony Martial Sticking with United, Martial is another of the Red Devils’ stars who will remain at the club during the winter after being overlooked by France. The 26-year-old has impressed when he has played this season but he has been beset by injury issues which have prevented him from making a proper play for inclusion. Donny van de Beek United’s overlooked players do not end with Martial after Van de Beek was not given a call-up to the Dutch team by Louis van Gaal. The midfielder’s move to Old Trafford has been a disaster and a complete lack of game time has put paid to his chances of turning out alongside his international colleagues in Qatar.

Thiago Alcantara Keeping the focus on the north-west, Thiago is another huge Premier League name who will not be going to the World Cup. The Liverpool star has fallen out of favour with Luis Enrique and has been unable to usurp wonder kids Gavi and Pedri for a place in the squad and the team. Roberto Firmino Another Liverpool player who will not be travelling to Qatar is Firmino after he failed to make it into the Brazil squad. The Selecao have an embarrassment of riches in attacking positions with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham star Richarlison among those who are ahead of Firmino in the pecking order. Sven Botman The Newcastle centre-back has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League since breaking into the team earlier in the season. Yet Louis van Gaal has not been convinced and the 22-year-old will spend the next five weeks in the north-east instead of pulling on an orange jersey. DON’T MISS…

Joelinton Another player who will be staying at St James’ Park is Joelinton after he was overlooked by Brazil despite excelling in central midfield under Eddie Howe. Newcastle backed the 26-year-old to overcome the set-back tweeting a picture of him with the caption ‘his time will come’ after his absence was confirmed. Lucas Digne The left-back has been a regular in the France squad under Didier Deschamps but he will play no part in the World Cup after the 54-year-old decided to leave him out. Digne will instead spend the break getting used to life under new manager Unai Emery as the former Arsenal boss gets used to life at Villa Park. Ivan Toney The Brentford striker was one of the biggest names to be left out the England squad as Gareth Southgate decided to select Newcastle star Callum Wilson in his stead. The striker will have been gutted to have missed out on a place on the plane, particularly after his family heartbreakingly predicted he would go two months ago. Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here

