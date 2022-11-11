Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho’s timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday’s newspapers…

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jadon Sancho’s timekeeping was an issue for England backroom staff before losing his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad and eventually missing out on the World Cup this week.

Erik ten Hag has warned Donny van de Beek that he must prove he can cut it at Manchester United or face being sold after ruling out a loan move.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United will consider offers for Harry Maguire next summer, with Erik ten Hag intent on selling his captain to help fund a continuing overhaul of the squad. Maguire cost £80m but the club realise they may have to accept a considerable loss to sell him.

Image:

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United for £80m from Leicester in August 2019





THE SUN

Callum Wilson is a doubt to face Chelsea this weekend after suffering from an illness just days before the World Cup.

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has revealed he caught some of his players “naked” on FaceTime when telling them they had not made his World Cup squad.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly made their move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club in the January transfer window as Erik ten Hag searches for a striker solution.

Tottenham’s Emerson Royal could be on his way out of north London next summer, with Juventus reportedly keen on bringing him to Turin.

Image:

Tottenham’s Emerson Royal has been linked with a move to Juventus





DAILY MIRROR

Benjamin Pavard admits he could quit Bayern Munich sooner rather than later, amid continued interest from Manchester United.

THE TIMES

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be given the weekend off to ensure he is fresh for the World Cup as Manchester United face Fulham this weekend.

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Southgate will have the option of watching the final round of matches before the World Cup in real-time from his house as he prays his England players come through unscathed.

Frank Lampard has confirmed Dominic Calvert-Lewin is suffering from three injuries at once – with Everton hoping to have him back for Boxing Day.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has unleashed an astonishing blast against his old club – including a thinly-veiled swipe at captain James Tavernier.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been linked with a sensational January move to Juventus after impressing for Bologna.