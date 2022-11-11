‘Many Russian troops drown’ after hasty withdrawal from Kherson

“They are digging fortifications in Crimea and in one unit, which I won’t name, the last order was to change into civilian clothing and f*** off any way you want.”

According Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Russia has 40,000 force members within the region – INTERFAX news agency reported that 30,000 had been withdrawn so far.

Mr Reznikov said: “It’s not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days.”

Despite Russia claiming the retreat had already been completed, Mr Reznikov said “as a minimum” the retreat would take a week.