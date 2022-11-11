Mars Token: What is the Mars Metaverse? | Invezz

The Mars Token is officially listed on OKX, one of the most reputable crypto exchanges in the market today. It means one can now buy, sell, trade or stake MRST on both OKX CEX and DEX.

MRST’s listing on OKX crypto exchange came just days after the Mars Labs team attracted investment from Asia-based venture capital firm Han River Ventures.

But what is the Mars Metaverse game? Here is a brief overview.

The Mars Metaverse game

Mars Metaverse is a Mars (the red planet)-themed game offering a Play-and-Earn (PAE) gaming ecosystem.

The game, among many metaverse titles in the pipeline across the gaming industry, is being developed by Mars Labs, a Korea-based project team backed by The Hyundai, Haechi Labs, and Polygon Studios among other partners.

In the Mars Metaverse users will have access to a ‘Colony’, which unlike in other metaverse games, is not an infinite space that grows two-dimensionally. Rather, the concentric land space is finite and makes acquiring land hard and thus raising tradable opportunities.

The ‘Colony’ is unique to the Mars Metaverse game and is what helps to differentiate this game from other metaverse-related titles.

A Colony can hold 100,000 to 1 million users and consists of buildings that can be purchased using the Phobos Token (PBOS). Users can also trade buildings for an extra income, or customise commercial space for various services for an income.

In the Mars Colony, one can own purchased land (parcels) forever by issuing NFT. It’s also possible to trade the land NFTs on marketplaces such as OpenSea and The Mars’ in-house marketplace brizzi.

In terms of what users can do on The Mars, every activity in the Colony is related to the inhabitants’ hobbies and sports. As such, one can go to “The Mars Studio” to create, customise and publish UGC items as NFTs that can be traded for an income.

When will Mars Metaverse launch?

Mars Labs expects to release an Alpha Test of the game in the first half of 2023. The Mars: Metaverse Early Access is expected in early 2024, with Open Beta test in Q3 and official public launch towards the end of the year.

The Mars Metaverse token MRST distribution

The Mars Token (MRST) is the native token in the Mars Metaverse game ecosystem and will be used for in-game purchases and other transactions within the metaverse.

Tokens will be minted on Ethereum layer-2 platform Polygon, with an initial supply of 5 billion MRST used in early stage development of the Mars Metaverse.

A maximum of 1 billion MRST will be utilised within the metaverse game in the first year.

Do you want to learn more about The Mars Metaverse?

The Mars Metaverse team is set to hold an Ask Me Anything, or AMA on 16 November 2022 at 8 am UTC (5 pm KST) on the OKX Official Telegram Channel.

During the AMA, Mars Labs CEO Kevin Chang and Amy Lee, Brand and Business Development Manager, will try to answer the community’s questions on $MRST and the Mars: Metaverse project.