Categories
Travel

MarShawn Lloyd Out For Florida


Two weeks ago, South Carolina suffered essentially two losses against the Missouri Tigers, the game itself, and one of their biggest difference makers on offense in running back MarShawn Lloyd. 

Lloyd was later diagnosed with a deep thigh bruise, an injury that would subsequently keep him from traveling with the team to Nashville last week for their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It appears that Lloyd will once again be unavailable this weekend, as it was reported by David Cloninger of the Post and Courier late Friday evening that Lloyd didn’t travel with the team to Gainesville.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: