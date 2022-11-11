Categories
Pets

Maurice and others up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters


Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Maurice: A senior sweetheart

Interested in adopting Maurice? Please visit azhumane.org/adopt.

In honor of November being Adopt a Senior Pet Month, the Arizona Humane Society hopes those who see Maurice’s adorable face will have an open mind and open heart when it comes to adopting an older furry friend. Although his muzzle may be a bit grayer, the lovable 10-year-old German Shepherd mix still has so much love to give!

Maurice was originally rescued as an injured stray all the way back in September. Found by a good Samaritan in Maricopa and brought to the Arizona Humane Society, the perky-eared pup was found to have significant wounds on his hind legs which he underwent surgery and received treatment for over the course of a few weeks. He was also treated for a puppy cold during his time at AHS and is considered to be a bit overweight but other than that is happy and healthy, as his smiley pictures would suggest.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: