Maurice and others up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Maurice: A senior sweetheart

In honor of November being Adopt a Senior Pet Month, the Arizona Humane Society hopes those who see Maurice’s adorable face will have an open mind and open heart when it comes to adopting an older furry friend. Although his muzzle may be a bit grayer, the lovable 10-year-old German Shepherd mix still has so much love to give!

Maurice was originally rescued as an injured stray all the way back in September. Found by a good Samaritan in Maricopa and brought to the Arizona Humane Society, the perky-eared pup was found to have significant wounds on his hind legs which he underwent surgery and received treatment for over the course of a few weeks. He was also treated for a puppy cold during his time at AHS and is considered to be a bit overweight but other than that is happy and healthy, as his smiley pictures would suggest.

Now that he is better, Maurice is hoping there is a family out there open to giving this senior baby the forever home he deserves. Maurice is house-trained, loves learning new tricks and is a sweet older gentleman who would love a few nap spots in his future home. While he may not be as quick as he once was, there is nothing stopping this cheerful boy from going on his daily walks, as he still loves a great adventure. To help him find his true forever home, Maurice’s adoption fee is waived!

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet mighty Maurice at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule. Additionally, ALL AHS adoptable pets have 50% off their adoption fees through Nov. 13 in honor of PetSmart National Adoption Week!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Dundee and Embers: Bonded brothers

Dundee and Embers, a pair of 3-year-old brothers, have had a rough time in their short lives. Amazingly, they are sweet and seem to adjust to whatever comes their way.

They belonged to a homeless vet who had recently lost his wife. He and the cats, with three other cats, were living in a truck. The cats were contained in carriers and he was about to release them to fend for themselves. A friend of a soup kitchen volunteer knew of this and this friend took these two into her own home with her own cats, a dog, and her children. Three months later she was able to get them into Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue and they are ready to find a forever home.

Hopefully, the pair can remain together, as they are very bonded.

How to adopt: Visit these handsome boys at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, also adoption days. Other adoptable pets are at the shelter locations, 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Daisy: Purring with anticipation

The Arizona Humane Society consists of many departments that allow the shelter to care for more than 15,000 sick, injured and abused pets. One team is their Field Team, made up of Emergency Animal Medical Technicians and Cruelty Investigators, who respond to more than 11,000 calls of homeless pets in need of help and potential abuse cases. Unfortunately, a trend that has been seen lately is a rise in abandonment cases.

This was the situation for Daisy, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair kitty. Found with three other cats and a dog in an apartment approximately a week after their owner moved out, it is a harrowing and sad situation for all involved. Also an important reminder that abandoning a pet is never the answer. If a pet owner is in need of resources, they are encouraged to reach out to AHS’ Pet Resource Center for resources and to assess their options.

Daisy was treated for an injured ear and a slight kitty cold with AHS and although she was nervous at first, she has shown that she loves talking with her people and is coming out of her shell more each day. With an absolutely adorable button nose and striking yellow eyes, this lovely girl is patiently waiting for her perfect forever home.

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet delightful Daisy at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule. Additionally, ALL AHS adoptable pets have 50% off their adoption fees through Nov.13 in honor of PetSmart National Adoption Week!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Ana: Looking for a family

Ana, a domestic medium-haired grey beauty about five years old. Ana is a sweet and loving girl that enjoys her “pets” and will jump up on the sofa to get a chin scratch when you get home. She likes to sit and watch what is going on outside and sleep in her “tree house”.

If you allow, Ana loves to sleep on the bed with her people every night in her own little spot. Ana is ready to find her own family.

How to adopt: Ana’s adoption fee is $175. At Friends for Life Animal Rescue, animals are altered, vaccinated, microchipped, and dewormed. Cats are also tested for FELV/FIV. For more information on Friends for Life Animal Rescue, Ana, or other cats or dogs looking for homes, visit www.azfriends.org, call 480-497-8296, or visit their adoption center located at 952 W. Melody Avenue in Gilbert.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life