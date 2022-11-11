McLean’s Alex Plays Soccer, Tennis And Role Of Loving Big Sister

MCLEAN, VA — We all know student athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.
Here at Patch, we’ve launched an initiative to help recognize these heroes making a difference in their communities. We’re working to let all your neighbors know the individual stories behind the leaderboard.
This submission comes from John Heberle, who nominated Alexandra (Alex), a 3rd grader from McLean, who plays soccer and tennis and is a loving big sister.
Star student athlete’s name
Alexandra (Alex), 3rd grade
Star student athlete’s home state
Virginia
Star student athlete’s Patch town
McLean
How do you know the star student athlete?
I’m a parent
What sport does the star student athlete play?
Soccer, tennis
Why do you believe the star student athlete should be recognized?
Alex manages her busy soccer, tennis, Chinese ballet schedule on top of doing chores at home, her violin practices, extra online math and Chinese course. She is always looking out for her younger brother, as he navigates through his transition into kindergarten this year.
What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the star student athlete?
She is a very competitive, yet loving big sister
Keep up the great work, Alexandra (Alex), 3rd grade!
This content is brought to our community in partnership with T-Mobile.
Source link