McLean’s Alex Plays Soccer, Tennis And Role Of Loving Big Sister

MCLEAN, VA — We all know student athletes who also bring their A-game to other parts of their lives.

This submission comes from John Heberle, who nominated Alexandra (Alex), a 3rd grader from McLean, who plays soccer and tennis and is a loving big sister.

Alex manages her busy soccer, tennis, Chinese ballet schedule on top of doing chores at home, her violin practices, extra online math and Chinese course. She is always looking out for her younger brother, as he navigates through his transition into kindergarten this year.

She is a very competitive, yet loving big sister

Keep up the great work, Alexandra (Alex), 3rd grade!

