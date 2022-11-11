Meet Thomas Wadhouse, known throughout 18th century Yorkshire for a having a 7.5-inch nose. Guinness World Records gave him the posthumous title of `World’s Largest Nose.` A wax reproduction of his head resides in the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in London.
