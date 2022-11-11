Meghan Markle savaged after taking swipe at Jordan Peterson





Meghan Markle’s voice “drips” with “falsehood”, according to psychologist Jordan Peterson, who has been interviewed after appearing in a soundbite during her podcast. Dr Peterson’s voice appeared in an episode discussing the use of labels such as “crazy”, “hysterical” or “nuts” in reference to women.

After introducing the topic, the Duchess, 41, switches to a clip of Dr Peterson, 60, saying: “I don’t think that men can control crazy women.” The Canadian was asked about this during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV. In response to being involved in the episode of Archetypes on Spotify, which Morgan describes as playing a “villain” role, Dr Peterson shared his opinion of Meghan. He said: “Her voice drips with the same falsehood that the voice of Kamala Harris drips with. “It’s this sanctimonious, faux compassionate, talking down to her audience.” He then drew laughs from Piers Morgan imitating the Duchess, his own voice high-pitched in tone.

During the podcast, Meghan said: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical or what about nuts? Insane out of your mind, completely irrational, okay? You get the point.” She added: “Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimises what they’re feeling. “It keeps going to the point where anyone who’s been labelled it enough times can be gaslit into thinking that they’re actually unwell or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds get ignored. Well, that’s not happening today.” However, Dr Peterson said he stood by his words, claiming that it was “difficult” for women to control behaviour which is seen as anti-social. He added: “It’s very difficult for women to control female anti-social behaviour and females who are antisocial that feminine pattern is reputation salvaging under the guise of compassionate care and it’s extraordinarily destructive so I stand by my words.” DON’T MISS:

Archetypes aims to “explore and subvert” labels which try to hold women back, according to Spotify’s description of the podcast. It premiered in August and topped Spotify’s charts in English-speaking countries including the US and the UK. The podcast has been the subject of much controversy, as has the Sussexes’ Netflix deal reported to be worth a staggering $100million. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working Royals in 2020. They now live in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

