Meghan Markle under scrutiny as ‘Duchess difficult’ mistake exposed

Meghan Markle has been challenged over her suggestion men leverage the label “difficult” against women. In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan dissected the label “difficult” and suggested its use was misogynistic. But the term has more than often than not been used by female aides working in Buckingham Palace, the Daily Express’ Royal Correspondent said.
Daily Express’ Richard Palmer told the Royal Round up: “It’s tempting to see a lot of what Meghan’s been saying in those podcasts as her attempt to rewrite history.
“This week, for example, she was talking about the label ‘difficult’ and being labelled ‘difficult’.
“She was labelled difficult by mainly women who were mainly working for her at the Palace in the royal household.
“She tried to say it’s sort of misogynistic to label women ‘difficult’ but it was actually mainly women who were calling her that.”
“It’s been the same most weeks, so I think that’s why there’s been a lot of interest in Meghan’s podcast,” Mr Palmer said.
“Because it just looks like an attempt to rewrite history.”
In her latest podcast episode titled “To B or not to B”, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on how the word “difficult” is systematically leveraged against women, whether it is in the workplace or in life.
All of her close friends unequivocally agreed she had to tackle that issue in an episode as the word has become pervasive in all aspects of women’s life.
