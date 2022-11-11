Meghan’s political hopes may be in tatters: ‘Huge PR fail’





Meghan Markle may struggle to secure a pathway into a political career after she “alienated” herself from large parts of the US while “exposing” her allies, a royal expert has said.

There has been a great deal of speculation whether the Duchess will make the leap into US politics after she has previously campaigned for certain issues including lobbying for paid parental leave last year. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di for Daily podcast, discussed the possibility of the 41-year-old royal running for office in 2024. It comes after exclusive polling for Express.co.uk by the Washington-based Democracy Institute found 64 percent of respondents felt the party should opt for a female candidate at the next presidential election in two years. Meghan came in first in the list of potential runners, with 27 percent in the poll of 1,500 likely Democrat voters.

Ms Schofield told Express.co.uk she doesn’t believe the Duchess would get very far after finding herself being “rejected” by large parts of the US. She said: “Meghan has done an incredible job alienating a large portion of the country by exposing her political allies. “The United States is toxic when it comes to politics and communication. “Few are invested in the monarchy and all were eager to envelop the Sussexes with open arms. READ MORE: Trump branded ‘biggest loser’ for Republicans after tragic midterms

“However, the second Meghan started appearing on panels with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris, she found herself rejected by half of the country.” Ms Schofield added that “PR wise”, appearing with key political figures was a “huge fail” for the Duchess of Sussex. Since leaving the UK and moving to the US, Meghan has involved herself in various soft political campaigns and has been associated with high-profile Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and the Biden family. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, publicly declared the Duchess would be welcome to join the Democrat Party. Ms Owens, speaking with the hosts of Good Morning Britain, also said Meghan would make a good potential candidate for president one day.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also believed to be friends with Hillary Clinton, who met baby Archie at Frogmore Cottage when he was just six months old. During their time in the royal household, Harry and Meghan also hired Mrs Clinton’s former campaign adviser, Sara Latham, to head their communications team. Discussing reports of the couple’s high-status friends, Ms Schofield said: “Meghan never misses an opportunity to use someone with a bigger platform to elevate her own.” But despite claiming Meghan’s political plans may be in tatters due to alienating half the country, the royal expert still believes the Sussexes would like to get more involved in state affairs, as they “recognise politics as power”.

