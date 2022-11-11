Men’s Tennis Home for Navy Gold Invite – Naval Academy Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Navy men’s tennis team will close its fall slate of tournaments this weekend when the Mids play host to the Navy Gold Invitational in Annapolis.

Play begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The indoor courts at the Tose Family Tennis Center will be utilized on poor weather days, with both that facility and the outdoor courts on the USNA being the sites when matches can be contested outdoors.

The individual flighted round robin tournament featuring both singles and doubles draws will not have any team scoring. In addition to Navy, Monmouth, LIU, Princeton, Delaware, NJIT and Wagner will send players to the event.

Results for the weekend can be found HERE.