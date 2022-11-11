Men’s Tennis Picks Up Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic – FGCU Athletics

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men’s tennis team played in Southwest Florida for the first time this fall as they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic, Friday. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles picked up a pair of wins in both singles and doubles.

“I felt Nebraska competed really well today and that’s why they were able to nip us,” said head coach CJ Weber . “It was a great day of competition for our guys. Hopefully we’re learning and growing and looking to get tougher. Tomorrow is going to be another day to battle. But what an awesome tournament this is. We’re so grateful to have Bonita Bay commit so much support to this event! It’s such a special tournament, and we’re very happy and privileged to be able to bring college tennis to such an amazing club right in our backyard!”

In singles, Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) took care of business against Calvin Mueller of Nebraska as the #123 player in the country defeated the Cornhusker, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy) also collected a singles win as he defeated Nebraska’s Nic Weidenhorn in a third-set 10-point tiebreaker, 10-3, after splitting the first two sets.

In doubles, Stefanacci paired with Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla.) to take down Rudi Christiansen and Shunya Maruyama of Nebraska, 7-6 (5) while Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) and Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla.) defeated Calvin Mueller and Lars Johann, also of Nebraska, 6-4.

The Eagles will return to the courts tomorrow to take on individuals from Virginia Tech before closing out the weekend against Memphis on Sunday.

Singles Results

#123 Magnus Johnson (FGCU) def. Calvin Mueller (Nebraska), 7-6 (4), 6-1

Lars Johann (Nebraska) def. Marcelo Sepulveda (FGCU), 6-3, 6-3

Shumya Maruyama (Nebraska) def. Randy Wilson (FGCU), 5-7, 6-3, 10-4

Guglielmo Stefanacci (FGCU) def. Nic Weidenhorn (Nebraska), 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3

Rudi Christiansen (Nebraska) def. Eric Oncins (FGCU), 6-4, 6-3

Will Gleason (Nebraska) def. Max Damm (FGCU), 6-2, 6-0

Matt Harper (Virginia Tech) def. Carter Bradford (FGCU), 6-0, 6-1



Doubles Results

Gleason/Wiedenhorn (Nebraska) def. Johnson/Sepulveda (FGCU), 6-3

Wilson/Damm (FGCU) def. Mueller/Johann (Nebraska), 6-4

Oncins/Stefanacci (FGCU) def. Maruyam/Christiansen (Nebraska), 7-6 (5)

Ariza/Thompson (Virginia Tech) def. Lopez/Bradford (FGCU), 7-6 (3)

