Michael Kostroff stars in NCIS season 20’s Love Lost

NCIS season 20 hasn’t been airing for the past few weeks, taking a midseason break before the Christmas period. The CBS police procedural will be returning for a new episode, entitled Love Lost, on Monday, November 14. When the drama does make a comeback for episode seven, an intriguing case will be at the heart of the instalment.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from NCIS.
In NCIS’ Love Lost, a man called Felix Lassiter (played by Michael Kostroff) walks into the Washington HQ building to report a crime.
He seems out of place with the team assuming he isn’t supposed to be there but reveals that his wife is the Secretary of the Navy (Carolyn Hennesy) and is trying to kill him.
Upon closer inspection, Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) do find clues that suggest a substance that only a few have access to, including the Secretary.
Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) is set the task of interrogating who is essentially their boss but is there any truth behind the claims?
READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles
NCIS has been away for a few weeks as it has been taking a midseason hiatus from CBS.
The drama will be returning this week and is going to be back again the following Monday night with episode eight, Turkey Trot.
However, after this, there is going to be another break, only this time it will last just one week.
The drama will resume its normal timeslot on Monday, December 5, with Higher Education.
There is plenty to be excited about regarding the future of NCIS beyond this year.
The network has announced that fans can expect a three-way crossover event with NCIS, NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS Hawaii.
This special three-hour event is going to be airing on Monday, January 2, 2023.
NCIS season 20 returns on Monday, November 14, on CBS in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t been announced.
Source link