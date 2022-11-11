Michael Kostroff stars in NCIS season 20’s Love Lost

NCIS season 20 hasn’t been airing for the past few weeks, taking a midseason break before the Christmas period. The CBS police procedural will be returning for a new episode, entitled Love Lost, on Monday, November 14. When the drama does make a comeback for episode seven, an intriguing case will be at the heart of the instalment.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from NCIS.

In NCIS’ Love Lost, a man called Felix Lassiter (played by Michael Kostroff) walks into the Washington HQ building to report a crime.

He seems out of place with the team assuming he isn’t supposed to be there but reveals that his wife is the Secretary of the Navy (Carolyn Hennesy) and is trying to kill him.

Upon closer inspection, Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) do find clues that suggest a substance that only a few have access to, including the Secretary.

Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) is set the task of interrogating who is essentially their boss but is there any truth behind the claims?

READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles