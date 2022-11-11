Microsoft Flight Sim 40th Anniversary Edition update 11 patch notes

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s highly anticipated 40th Anniversary update has finally arrived. The blockbuster new content update introduces a ton of new content and features, including helicopters, gliders, classic missions, vintage aircraft and lots more. That’s on top of countless quality of life improvements, including graphics settings, thermal visualisations and lots more. You can see all the changes by checking out the patch notes below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition patch notes…

New content

1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner

2 helicopters and 14 heliports

2 gliders and 15 glider airports

7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)

4 classic commercial airports

24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

New features

Live traffic has been updated with various quality of life fixes (details below)

New memory defragmentation system has been implemented for DX12 to limit maxed out VRAM

New Dpad / keyboard arrows navigation accessibility feature is enabled by default in the menus (alternative to the cursor)

AMD FSR2 graphic option is now available for PC

Title now supports new NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS3 (including Frame Generator) and Reflex on supported NVIDIA graphics cards on PC. We also added support for 2 DLSS modes Super Resolution: Auto and DLAA

Improved atmospheric simulation with a big focus on Thermals and general tweaks for the CFD

We added a new CFD airflow display visualization in game for aircraft that are CFD-enabled (accessible under assistances and can be mapped to a button/key)

3D thermals visualization can be toggled via the weather panel

New mapping for the Back to fly feature, including height gain depending on the plane situation and current altitude (below 1000ft, 5000ft and 10 000ft), allowing to quickly adjust your flight in a variety of contexts. Very useful during glider runs if you do not wish to restart the flight after having landed