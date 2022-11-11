Microsoft Flight Sim 40th Anniversary Edition update 11 patch notes

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s highly anticipated 40th Anniversary update has finally arrived. The blockbuster new content update introduces a ton of new content and features, including helicopters, gliders, classic missions, vintage aircraft and lots more. That’s on top of countless quality of life improvements, including graphics settings, thermal visualisations and lots more. You can see all the changes by checking out the patch notes below.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition patch notes…
New content
1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner
2 helicopters and 14 heliports
2 gliders and 15 glider airports
7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)
4 classic commercial airports
24 classic missions from the franchise’s past
New features
Live traffic has been updated with various quality of life fixes (details below)
New memory defragmentation system has been implemented for DX12 to limit maxed out VRAM
New Dpad / keyboard arrows navigation accessibility feature is enabled by default in the menus (alternative to the cursor)
AMD FSR2 graphic option is now available for PC
Title now supports new NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS3 (including Frame Generator) and Reflex on supported NVIDIA graphics cards on PC. We also added support for 2 DLSS modes Super Resolution: Auto and DLAA
Improved atmospheric simulation with a big focus on Thermals and general tweaks for the CFD
We added a new CFD airflow display visualization in game for aircraft that are CFD-enabled (accessible under assistances and can be mapped to a button/key)
3D thermals visualization can be toggled via the weather panel
New mapping for the Back to fly feature, including height gain depending on the plane situation and current altitude (below 1000ft, 5000ft and 10 000ft), allowing to quickly adjust your flight in a variety of contexts. Very useful during glider runs if you do not wish to restart the flight after having landed
General Bug Fixes
Several crashes have been fixed across the title
Ongoing performance optimization work including cursor improvements in the world map
Fixed graphical artefacts on cockpit screens when using DX12
Fixed broken rendering of rainbows
Center of Gravity (CG) is no longer shown outside of limits when there is a lateral imbalance
Fixed Toggling Landing / VFR / Copilot View commands that were not functional
Fixed aircraft flying erratically into the air when there are no wheels defined at all in the flight_model.cfg file
Fixed an off-by-one error on fuel junction settings when loading FLT files of SimObjects
Display state of combustion in engine added in debug window
HDR10 is now properly applied when launching the title in fullscreen mode on PC
Improved transparent UI readability on HDR screens
Fixed a scenario when road traffic disappeared when multi-monitor is active
Various fixes and improvements for the screen reader accessibility feature
Navigation/Traffic
Copilot will no longer request push back service when it is only managing ATC communications
Fixed a scenario when some ILS were misaligned ; some missing procedures are now in the sim
Fixed an issue with ATC being on the wrong airport when having a VFR flight plan and landing at another airport
ATC UI is now enabled with COM Radio for planes lacking Nav radios
Live traffic planes no longer turn and fly over the airport at low altitude before the initial climb
Added Departure procedures to Air traffic
Fixed live traffic planes always using the same runway in worldmap
We are now using the flightplan to interpolate position of live traffic planes
Fixed live traffic cruise altitude
Wind direction information is applied before selecting the runway for live traffic
Fixed an issue where loading navdata packages with BGL navdata deletion flags could cause ident search and other navdata lookup failures
Fixed an issue where an overriding package containing navdata loading the same facility ICAO as an earlier loaded package would be unable to change the QMID of the facility and would receive “facility in a different QMID than the ICAO index list thinks” error
Fixed wrong callsign used by ATC for live traffic planes
Fixed live traffic planes cruising at extreme altitude in game
Fixed live traffic planes getting stuck at the center of the airports
Weather
Added Metar interpolation every 10 minutes to avoid haze apparitions being too abrupt
Better handling of Metars in areas where there is a lot of available Metars
Proper temporal fading over 1 min when new data arrives
The clear sky preset is now cleared of all clouds
The sun disc is no longer visible through thick clouds (does not affect overall lighting conditions)
Activity
Auto refuel at the end of the leg is no longer activated by default across all existing bush trips (can be set via RefuelOnLegStart)
“Wing Commander” achievement can now be unlocked passing 1000 flight hours
