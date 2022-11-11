Microsoft Flight Simulator Celebrates Momentous Milestone and the Release of the 40th Anniversary Edition – Xbox Wire

Microsoft’s longest-running franchise has inspired and captivated aviation enthusiasts and professionals throughout the world for 40 years.

Today we celebrate the exciting history of aviation with the release of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, the most advanced version of this beloved franchise yet. Among the many features included in this update is a true-to-life airliner, the Airbus A310-300, rendered with stunning accuracy. The 40th Anniversary Edition also features, for the first time since the platform’s 2006 release, helicopters and gliders that perform with amazing life-like realism.

We’re also introducing seven renowned historical aircraft: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose,” the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.

We have also added four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise.

It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation, and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters) — all to delight our community and showcase the beauty and the thrill of flight!

In summary, the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition delivers the following brand-new content:

1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner

2 helicopters and 14 heliports

2 gliders and 15 glider airports

7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)

4 classic commercial airports

24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

Test your piloting skills against the challenges of riding thermals in an unpowered glider, controlling rotor-wing aircraft over dense urban cityscapes, improved real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and vibrant world. Create your flight plan to anywhere on the planet. Join us in celebrating the award-winning franchise with the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, loaded with all-new features, aircraft, and content that span the history of aviation. The sky is calling!

Check out the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition today, available as a free update for existing players. For new simmers, the 40th Anniversary Edition is the perfect entry point to the franchise.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.