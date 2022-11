“He sticks out like a sore thumb,” Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver said as Matt arrived in camp.

“I think he must be nervous though,” Boy George replied before the soap star added: “Brave, he must be very nervous.”

“You can hear it in his voice,” the singer added as Mike chipped in: “All I hear out of his mouth is, ‘Why did you come here?’

Laughing he said: “All I heard was, bulls**t, bulls**t, bulls**t.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV.