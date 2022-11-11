Military records are focus of next Genealogy Over Lunch

Eva Bachman, director of Graduate Student Support, will lead a session of Genealogy over Lunch to talk about her search for military records at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17, via Zoom.

Many family trees contain individuals who are veterans of wars in which the United States was involved from the American Revolution, the French-Indian War (Seven Years War), the War of 1812, the Civil War (War of the Rebellion) and more. Pension records hold valuable information about the veteran, the widow and other dependents. Among the key tools to access military records is Fold3.

Genealogy over Lunch is a University Libraries’ group designed to help individuals explore and organize family history, which meets every third Thursday of the month. The group welcomes all faculty, staff and students.