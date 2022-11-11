Millions of pensioners could be missing out on Attendance Allowance





Attendance Allowance is a benefit issued by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to people over the state pension age (currently 66) who need help with personal care or supervision due to illness or a disability. However, it’s thought that around 3.4 million extra pensioners could be eligible for this support but are failing to claim it.

With living costs on a persistent increase, now is a good time for Britons to check they’re receiving all of the financial support available to them. According to Age UK, pensioners are one of the most likely groups to be missing out on DWP benefits, without billions going unclaimed every year collectively. This is thought to be due to a variety of reasons, but most prevalently, many are simply unaware that they’re eligible to claim. However, Attendance Allowance has one of the more broader eligibility criteria of other benefits on offer – with around 56 conditions qualifying – and can provide eligible Britons with up to £368 a month. READ MORE: People on DWP benefits have a few days to claim Warm Home Discount

Who is eligible to claim Attendance Allowance? To claim Attendance Allowance, the person must be of or over the state pension age of 66 and be in Great Britain (England, Scotland, or Wales). They must have been in Great Britain for the last two of three years and be habitually resident in the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands. If this applies, as mentioned, the person must also have a type of disability or illness which means support or supervision is required to help with personal care. Conditions can include sight or hearing impairments, learning difficulties, mobility issues, or mental health issues such as dementia or psychosis. People can also apply if they have trouble with smaller, personal tasks, experience pain or need physical help. DON’T MISS:

This isn’t a means-tested benefit, which means current savings or income won’t affect the claim, nor will it impact other benefits received – in fact, it could actually help with eligibility for other benefits, such as pension credit, housing benefit, or council tax reduction. How to claim Attendance Allowance To claim the benefit, people need to fill out a form, clearly defining the help they do need, as well as the help they don’t. Claimants can get an Attendance Allowance form by either calling the helpline on 0800 731 0122 or downloading the form from the Government website, here.

