Modern Warfare 2 Has Nearly Outsold Call of Duty: Vanguard in Europe Already

In the space of just two weeks, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has managed to sell so many copies across Europe that it has already on the brink of outselling Call of Duty: Vanguard in the region. Last year’s World War II shooter was widely agreed to be a misfire for the FPS franchise, so with first-week sales up 125 per cent, the Infinity Ward title shall surpass it very soon.

With reliable reporting suggesting Activision won’t be putting out a Call of Duty game in 2023 — instead there could be a large expansion for Modern Warfare 2 — the title has a good chance of becoming one of the series’ best-selling games of all-time with a second year of sales. It’s already set a new record for the franchise with an opening weekend of $800 million and topped the UK physical sales chart for two weeks running.

On Wednesday, Activision revealed what Call of Duty fans can expect from the game’s first season of content as well as Warzone 2. Launching next week on 16th November 2022, there’ll be more maps, modes, weapons, and Operators for traditional multiplayer fans while Battle Royale players have a new location to look forward to as well as more gameplay features to learn. With consistent post-launch support, sales of Modern Warfare 2 will only increase.