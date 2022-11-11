Motorists warned about major consequences of using E10 this winter

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding the new E10 petrol ever since it was introduced in September 2021. Despite being more eco-friendly than its predecessor, E5, there are now fears that it could cause damage to some vehicles.
Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, exclusively told Express.co.uk: “The distribution of E10 petrol in the UK began towards the latter of 2021, introducing a slightly more environmentally friendly source of fuel for petrol-powered vehicles.
“However, there is growing speculation about whether opting for this fuel over E5 might cause increased damage to your car in the winter months.
“The reasoning behind this concern is justified, as the increase to 10 percent renewable ethanol in E10 is likely to attract water to your vehicle.
“This is a cause for concern as increased water vapour may lead to accelerated corrosion and damage to the vehicle’s system.”
Lastly, the expert suggested: “If you are planning on driving your car throughout the colder months but are still worried about the effects E10 may have on your vehicle, switch between filling your car with E10 and super unleaded when you visit the petrol station.
“This way you will have both circulating throughout your vehicle maintaining the condition of the inner workings.”
The RAC estimates that there are around 600,000 older vehicles and classic cars on British roads that should not use E10 and instead continue to use E5 petrol.
Figures also show that around 150,000 motorists in the UK put the wrong fuel in their cars every year., which could be disastrous when it comes to E10.
This greener fuel is also estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes per year, which is the equivalent of taking up to 350,000 cars off the road.”
Ms Potter added: “There are two issues with this fuel though. The first is that not all cars are compatible with it meaning that if someone was to absentmindedly put this fuel in a non-compatible car it is likely to cause damage.
“The Government has a tool on their website which helps motorists check whether their car is able to have E10.
“Secondly, E10 is less efficient for motorists, due to the higher ethanol content drivers will get fewer miles per gallon than with E5, meaning more trips to the pumps and more money coming out of wallets.
“Not something anyone needs with fuel prices still being high and the cost of living crisis.”
