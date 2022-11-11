Categories
My Parents Had An Abusive Relationship — But I Found A Way To Build A Happy Life Anyway


Like most children, some of my first experiences of the world were through my mother and the relationship she shared with my father.

She was altruistic and intelligent. I saw her give all the time to everyone she met in public our in our home. She never betrayed anyone nor did she ever give up on anyone, no matter how eager they were to give up.

My father is a patient listener and a silent thinker. You would assume such idealistic people would have an ideal relationship, right? But no.

They fought over money day and night. Those fights, that eternal conflict, shaped my early impressions of the marriage dynamic.

To this day, I still feel the influence of those fights about finances. As with most kids, the way my parents interacted when I was young became my early template for relationships.

Our history shapes us, even before we’re born.

My wounds began before my birth. My dad’s family wanted every cent of his earnings and did not want him to have anything.



