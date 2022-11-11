Categories
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire: Watch live stream of the weigh-in, with Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera also taking to the scales


Watch Natasha Jonas and Marie-Eve Dicaire take to the scales as they weigh in for their IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight title clash at the AO Arena, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Also on the undercard, Dalton Smith will look to make his first defence of the British super-lightweight championship against Kaisee Benjamin.

Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist Frazer Clarke takes a key step up in his professional career against Poland’s Kamil Sokolowski.

Manchester’s own Brad Rea will challenge seasoned Tyler Denny for the English middleweight title, while Viddal Riley and other prospects will also be in action.

Meanwhile, on a separate promotion but the same television broadcast, Ricky Hatton will make what could be his farewell appearance in Manchester with an exhibition against fellow legend Marco Antonio Barrera.

Watch the Jonas vs Dicaire show this Saturday live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 10pm.



