Netflix Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market


Shares of Netflix Inc.
NFLX,
+5.51%
advanced 5.51% to $290.13 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
+0.92%
rising 0.92% to 3,992.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
+0.10%
rising 0.10% to 33,747.86. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $410.86 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc.
AMZN,
+4.31%
rose 4.31% to $100.79, Walt Disney Co.
DIS,
+5.03%
rose 5.03% to $95.01, and Comcast Corp. Cl A
CMCSA,
+3.81%
rose 3.81% to $34.02. Trading volume (9.5 M) remained 3.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.7 M.


