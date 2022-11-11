Netflix Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

+5.51%

advanced 5.51% to $290.13 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.92%

rising 0.92% to 3,992.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.10%

rising 0.10% to 33,747.86. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $410.86 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

+4.31%

rose 4.31% to $100.79, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

+5.03%

rose 5.03% to $95.01, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

+3.81%

rose 3.81% to $34.02. Trading volume (9.5 M) remained 3.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.7 M.



Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.