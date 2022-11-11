Categories
Netflix’s First Live Content Coming Spring 2023, And It’s Comedy Special From A Legend



Netflix is getting into the live content business, announcing that it will host a live comedy special from comedian, actor, writer, and director Chris Rock. His newest special will debut live on Netflix around the world in early 2023.

“Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix!” the company said.

Rock’s new special doesn’t have a title yet, but it will be his second for Netflix. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, launched in February 2018.

Netflix has experimented with live content before, just not on its platform. Netflix hosted the Netflix is a Joke festival that took place in Spring 2022. More than 330 comedians performed 295 shows at more than 35 venues in Los Angeles for the event. Some 260,000 tickets were sold, Netflix said.

Netflix getting into live content isn’t a surprise, as Deadline reported earlier this year that the company was planning to do just that with stand-up specials and unscripted shows.

Naturally, people are wondering if Netflix might shift next into carrying live sports. Netflix has said in the past it wasn’t looking to add live sports, but the company also said it wouldn’t offer ads, which it now does via the Basic with Ads tier, so clearly thinking can change.

