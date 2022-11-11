Apple will be opening a new store at Bridgeport Village in the Portland, Oregon area this Saturday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time, as noted by retail enthusiast and creative Michael Steeber. The store is located at 7273 SW Bridgeport Road, a short distance away from Apple’s previous location in the outdoor shopping center.
The new store is larger and features Apple’s latest retail design, including a dedicated pickup area for orders placed on Apple’s online store. According to Steeber, the store has a quartz and glass facade, along with four stone benches on the sidewalk out front that double as seats and barriers to prevent vehicles from smashing into the glass.
Like other locations, the store will offer free Today at Apple creative sessions and Genius Bar appointments for hardware repairs.
Apple operates over 520 retail stores around the world, including three in the Portland area.
