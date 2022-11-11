New Movies and Series on Netflix This Weekend: November 11th, 2022

TGIF and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for November 10th and November 11th, 2022. Here’s a look at everything new on Netflix, plus what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

Only one title is scheduled to hit Netflix over the weekend and that’s the SVOD debut of Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing, that’s due to hit tomorrow (Saturday).

This is your last reminder to watch the 12-minute Oscar-winning animated short If Anything Happens I Love You set to depart Netflix over the weekend.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 11th, 2022

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Tim Travers Hawkins

Cast: Amy Loughren, Charles Cullen

Writer: Tim Travers Hawkins, Robin Ockleford

Runtime: 94 min / 1h 34m

Serving as a companion documentary to Netflix’s Certified Fresh movie, The Good Nurse is this hour-and-a-half documentary that looks into the story behind the biopic starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Directed by the documentary maker behind XY Chelsea and 1000 Voices, the doc reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

My Father’s Dragon (2022)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Nora Twomey

Cast: Charlyne Yi, Judy Greer, Dianne Wiest

Writer: Ruth Stiles Gannett, Meg LeFauve

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

Coming from the studio behind Wolfwalkers and The Secret of Kells, this new animated movie adapts the book from Ruth Stiles Gannett.

It’s about young Elmer, who has moved into the city but sets off on an adventure that sees him rescuing a captive dragon.

In our review of the movie, we gave it a PLAY rating saying that, “For its intended age level, My Father’s Dragon will delight audiences with its lush colors & striking character designs while focusing on the core tenets of friendship & overcoming fear.”

Goosebumps (2015)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Director: Rob Letterman

Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush

Writer: Darren Lemke, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Runtime: 103 min / 1h 43m

Looking for a licensed movie to kick back and relax to over the weekend? The 2015 Goosebumps is a perfect film for the entire family even if it has missed the Halloween season.

Based on the R.L. Stine book, Goosebumps is about a teen moving to a small town and falling for his neighbor but discovers her father is full of surprises.

The movie has been on Netflix before, with its last stint on the service being between 2016 and 2017.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 10th-11th

Missed any of the other new releases on Netflix this week? Check out our new on Netflix hub for more.

12 New Movies Added Today

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder.

– TV-14 – English – This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients — and how close he came to getting away with murder. Dinner at My Place (2022) – TV-14 – English – Ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, a young man finds his plans for a romantic dinner interrupted when his overdramatic ex shows up uninvited.

– TV-14 – English – Ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, a young man finds his plans for a romantic dinner interrupted when his overdramatic ex shows up uninvited. Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Semih’s girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Semih’s girlfriend suddenly breaks up with him. In search of answers about their relationship, he must soon confront what he had long ignored. Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

– TV-PG – English – After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime. Goosebumps (2015) – PG – English – A teen is glum about moving to a small town until he falls for his new neighbor. But her dad is a horror writer whose scary world soon turns real.

– PG – English – A teen is glum about moving to a small town until he falls for his new neighbor. But her dad is a horror writer whose scary world soon turns real. Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution — and revolution — of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s.

– R – English – Culture critic and historian Elvis Mitchell traces the evolution — and revolution — of Black cinema from its origins to the impactful films of the 1970s. Lost Bullet 2 (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor.

– TV-MA – French – Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor. Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be. My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime.

– PG – English – A young boy leaves the city of Nevergreen and journeys to the mysterious Wild Island, where he finds ferocious beasts — and the friendship of a lifetime. Sinam (2022) – TV-MA – Tamil – In the wake of a shocking tragedy, a righteous cop is driven by rage to exact revenge on the forces behind it.

– TV-MA – Tamil – In the wake of a shocking tragedy, a righteous cop is driven by rage to exact revenge on the forces behind it. Something Necessary (2013) – TV-MA – Swahili – In this drama, a woman rebuilding her life meets a young man seeking redemption in the wake of the civil unrest caused by the 2007 election in Kenya.-

– TV-MA – Swahili – In this drama, a woman rebuilding her life meets a young man seeking redemption in the wake of the civil unrest caused by the 2007 election in Kenya.- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.

– TV-MA – English – Journalist Graham Hancock travels the globe hunting for evidence of mysterious, lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.

– TV-PG – English – Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live. Laguna Beach (2 Seasons) – TV-PG – English – In affluent Laguna Beach, Calif., a tight-knit group of high school friends juggle romantic relationships, peer pressure and major life decisions.

– TV-PG – English – In affluent Laguna Beach, Calif., a tight-knit group of high school friends juggle romantic relationships, peer pressure and major life decisions. Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal?

– TV-MA – Spanish – A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal? Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

Netflix Top 10s for November 11th, 2022

These are the top 10 most trending movies and series for November 11th: