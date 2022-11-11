New vicious animal laws

Would your dog chase a cat if he had the opportunity? Most dogs would. The chase instinct is pretty strong in most breeds. Would he hurt it if it caught it? Not all dogs would, or could, depending on their size and the ferocity of the cat – but they may try or hurt it in their excessive enthusiasm and rough play. We have taken an animal that still has survival instincts and some that were bred for vermin control or hunting partners and tried to make them into domestic companions. No surprise that it doesn’t always work. So, should the dog be punished for acting like a…well, a dog?

Santa Rosa just passed a stronger vicious dog ordinance because of a situation where two pet dogs got loose and in their freedom in the neighborhood, killed two cats. Even sadder is that the attacks happened in front of the cat owners who were understandably devastated and angry that their pet met such a horrible end. I get it – we love our pets like our children. No one wants to see someone they love to hurt like that. It’s gruesome and frustrating, because they tried to intervene (with no success), and mostly preventable. Of course, many accidents are preventable – something just went wrong, which is why it’s called an accident.

But the ethical questions are big and debatable in this issue. Should a dog that bites another animal be held to the same consequences as if he bit a human? Should a dog that kills a rabbit (natural prey) be considered vicious? Rabbits can die just from the fright of being chased by a dog. Is that the same as if the dog ripped the bunny apart? And who left the gate open anyway? I find it tough because some of these dogs are also beloved pets and good family companions. Animal to animal aggression does not typically transfer over to dog to human aggression. So, one family loses their pet rabbit, and another family is devastated that their pet is labeled vicious and has lots of conditions imposed as well as huge liability in case another accident happens. Remember that we live in a sue-happy country!

So, should a dog that is acting like a dog be named “vicious” resulting often in the surrender and euthanasia of the dog because of the liability that label brings with it, or should the owners face a steep fine for being irresponsible by leaving the gate, (or door…), open? Or perhaps an even more involved penalty – a responsible owner class or something like that. Sure, it would be wonderful if we could train all those behaviors out of them but sometimes the most, we can do is responsibly manage them.

Perhaps this is more a people problem than an animal problem. It’s a little sad that the dog is the one that gets labeled and faces the consequences. And every situation should be evaluated on its own particulars, of course. But I hate labeling animals dangerous or vicious when they are just being what they are…animals.

“Get Them Back Home” Campaign – Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. FREE pet ID tag and a back-up microchip are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and the City of Cotati. Call for an appointment, 707-584-1582.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $100 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 707-588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.