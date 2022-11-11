Newcastle star Callum Wilson in fitness scare despite England call-up

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is a fitness doubt for this weekend’s match against Chelsea as he struggles with an illness. The 30-year-old was one of the more surprising names included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad on Thursday but he may head to the World Cup without playing in the final round of Premier League matches.

Wilson is currently celebrating his first call-up to a major international tournament after seeing off competition from Ivan Toney and Tammy Abraham to secure a place on the flight to Qatar as Harry Kane’s understudy.

However, his week has not been perfect as he struggles with illness. The striker was taken off at half-time during Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Southampton last weekend after suffering with a cold the week before. It appears it is yet to leave his system a week later with Toon boss Eddie Howe confirming he was a fitness doubt for the weekend’s encounter with Chelsea.

“We will wait and see,” he told reporters during his pre-match press conference. “He has been training separately from the group this week. He had an illness so he has been away from the group. He’s been working well but I need to make a decision if he’s fit enough to play.”

