Next Week on Xbox: New Games for November 14 to 18 – Xbox Wire

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Gabriel’s Worlds The Adventure – November 15
Help Gabriel find out what happened to his friends, explore levels with a high degree of difficulty, solve puzzles, discover collectibles, and enjoy a beautiful story in this precision platformer.
Pentiment – November 15
Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass
Available on day one with Game Pass! From Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios, step into a living illustrated world inspired by illuminated manuscripts and printed woodcuts in a time when Europe is at a crossroads of great religious and political change. Walk in the footsteps of Andreas Maler, a master artist who finds himself in the middle of murders, scandals, and intrigue in the Bavarian Alps. Choose your backgrounds, impact a changing world, and see the consequences of your decisions in this narrative adventure. Playable on Cloud, Console, and PC.
RWBY: Arrowfell – November 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Dive into an explosive new RWBY adventure! Instantly switch between Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang and use their weapons and semblances to battle a mysterious new threat in this in-canon story set during “RWBY Volume 7!” Featuring the original voice cast and a new song by Casey Lee and Jeff Williams!
Somerville – November 15
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Game Pass
Available on day one with Game Pass! In the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again. Explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict, in a hand-crafted sci-fi narrative experience set across a perilous rural landscape. Playable on Cloud, Console and PC.
The Awakening of Mummies – November 16
The Mummies are trapped inside the pyramid where the evil Pharaoh Cleo has imprisoned them. Use your puzzle-solving skills to guide all the mummies through the various chambers but watch out for traps!
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – November 16
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Play the ultimate free-to-play battle royale with the all-new Battle Pass that lets you pick and choose the content you want. Drop into the new map, Al Mazrah, and fight across land, sea, and air. Use over a dozen vehicles, infiltrate AI Strongholds, play DMZ mode, and much more. Watch out — safe zones can now randomly split and alter, allowing for more epic end game battles! Preload Warzone 2.0 starting on November 14 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Learn more here on Xbox Wire.
Figment: Journey Into the Mind – November 16
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Xbox Play Anywhere
Figment is an action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique surreal universe filled with music, humor, and a multi layered narrative. Join Dusty and his ever-optimistic friend, Piper, on an adventure through the different sides of the mind seeking to restore the courage that’s been lost.
Super Chicken Jumper – November 16
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
The world is in danger. Evil forces from the past have come to destroy our planet. The only individual that Mrs. President trusts to save our lives is… a super skilled spy-chicken. Take the role of this feathered secret agent as he defends the free world from doom in a run ‘n’ gun action experience that’s got a little bit of everything.
Goat Simulator 3 – November 17
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Pilgor’s baaack! Get ready for another round of udder mayhem. Lick, headbutt, and ruin your way through a brand-new open world! You won’t be told how to play (except in the tutorial) but will be provided the means to become the goats of your dreams.
In Extremis DX – November 17
A shoot’em up that aims to bring you an engaging and fun experience, while also experimenting with the nature of the language of games. Taking inspiration from sources such as centuries-old mysticism to contemporary pop-culture, In Extremis DX is designed for all kinds of players with smart level design and multiple ways of tackling challenges.
Starsand – November 17
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A desert survival game that will take you to an open world that looks like Earth but feels much different. Dangers, mysteries, and puzzles await you! Find out what exactly happened, where you are and what connects you to the history of an extinct civilization. Will you manage to survive in the inhospitable environment, find answers and find your way back to your old life?
As Far As The Eye – November 18
Xbox One X Enhanced
A nomadic turn-based city builder that sets you off on a procedurally generated journey. Play as the wind guiding the Pupils, a tribe that must reach the center of the world. You’ll have to manage their resources, their buildings, and their lives. Help them grow wiser through agriculture, crafting, scientific and mystical research before the world is submerged. Be careful though; you must manage your tribe perfectly and make sure they’re not starving or taken by the waters.
Babol The Walking Box – November 18
A colorful and cheerful 3D platformer that will charm everyone who’s tired from colorless days and wishes to experience the true fairytale-style adventure!
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – November 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle. It is an opportunity that is too good to pass up. The creepy hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but things are not quite as they seem. The crew discover they are being watched, and even manipulated, and suddenly there’s much more at stake than just their ratings.
Grapple Dog – November 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
An exhilarating 2D pixel platformer where you’ll jump, swing, and zip your way through colorful worlds and exciting challenges by utilizing your handy grappling hook to clear tricky challenges as Pablo, the Grapple Dog!
Heidelberg 1693 – November 18
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Take control of one of French King Louis XIV’s famous musketeers in Heidelberg 1693, a challenging 2D action platformer set in a zombie-infested version of 17th century Germany. Feature a layer of tactical combat to the genre as you must plan your attacks using the slow-loading musket.
Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos – November 18
Experience the modern reimagining of a traditional roguelike dungeon-crawling classic. Endless procedurally generated dungeons, countless monsters, grafting, crafting and a vast amount of skill trees and items allow for unlimited replayability.
