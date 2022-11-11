Next Week on Xbox: New Games for November 14 to 18 – Xbox Wire

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me – November 18

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery

A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle. It is an opportunity that is too good to pass up. The creepy hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but things are not quite as they seem. The crew discover they are being watched, and even manipulated, and suddenly there’s much more at stake than just their ratings.