NFTIV Collaboration with JCI to Promote Web3 Transformation

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NFTIV signed a cooperation agreement with the Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Cyberport today (4th), under the JCI innovation project, through the comprehensive Web3 technical support and global vision advantages of both parties to create a win-win situation, and for enterprises Transformation, innovation and sustainable development set an example.

Witnessed by Kevin Hin, Secretary General of JCI, Vincent Lau, co-founder of NFTIV, and Argenis Angulo, President of JCI, completed the signing of a one-year cooperation agreement. Guests also included Ian Chan, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Cyberport, and Ricky Choi, Senior Manager of Smart Living Cluster.

Under the framework of this cooperation agreement, NFTIV will provide technical support for JCI RISE in its transition to Web3, including assisting JCI RISE, which aims to promote post-pandemic sustainable development, to transform through NaaS, develop Web3-related certification training, and strengthen SDGxCarbon Collaborate for global strategy, marketing and operational support.

Vincent Lau, co-founder of NFTIV, said: “Many companies realize the need to transform to Web3, but they are held back by technical limitations. Through this cooperation, we hope to demonstrate how NaaS services can help companies overcome technical barriers and achieve transformation, while We can also jointly cultivate more Web3 talents and bridge the gap between talents and technology.”

Argenis Angulo, President of JCI, said: “As a non-profit international youth organization covering 124 countries, we hope to better manage and integrate global resources through blockchain technology, and at the same time cultivate new leaders with Web3.0 thinking. Do your part for global well-being.”

Cyberport startup NFT Investment & Venture (NFTIV) is committed to building a codeless, like Shopify, NFT creators’ launchpad platform. By building a Web3-based commerce platform, brands and individuals can have their own NFT platform without any coding knowledge and security technology. For more details, please visit NFTIV official website https://www.nft-investment.io

