NFTSTAR and Neymar Jr. to drop Beastmode Metaverse NFTs

An established internet company, The9 Limited has announced that its NFT community NFTSTAR is releasing the next drop of exclusive NFTs in collaboration with PSG superstar Neymar Jr.

The collaboration so far has been well-received by the community with the first drop of Beastmode Metaverse dubbed ‘JungleVIBES’ fetching over 60,000 freemints worldwide.

The figures suggest that this initiative has tapped into a large portion of Neymar Jr.’s constantly growing fanbase. The next drop in the row is Beastmode Metverse’s next special edition launch for the diehard fans of Neymar Jr. and the project titled ‘Beastmode Metaverse x Neymar Jr.: Episode 01 – HUMAN’, on Nov. 11 worldwide.

Here we have listed out the dates of the events which surely you would not want to miss.

November 11 Mint Launch Events:

Livestream: Neymar Jr. Facebook page 15:00 UTC

Twitter Space: Join from @THENFTSTAR 14:30 UTC

November 11 Mint Time:

Beastlist Mint: 6:00 PST | 9:00 EST/LATAM | 14:00 UTC

Junglelist Mint: 7:00 PST | 10:00 EST/LATAM | 15:00 UTC

November 12 Mint Time:

VIBElist Mint: 7:00 PST | 10:00 EST/LATAM | 15:00 UTC

After the upcoming drop, Neymar Jr. will join an NFT-launch live stream from his Facebook handle, explaining the new NFT Episode 01. He will also announce the Beastmode Football Festival event winners at the official minting time on Nov. 11th.

Neymar Jr. will also tease some information and lore of ‘yet-to-be-released’ Episode 02 during the Livestream and official minting time. You can purchase NFTs on the NFTSTAR platform or through trading on secondary markets.

Well, not only Neymar Jr. but many prominent sports personalities have been venturing into the NFT space. Today French NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare has signed Lionel Messi as a brand ambassador.