Nicolas Kobelt Signs with Tennessee Tennis – University of Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nicolas Kobelt has signed with the Tennessee men’s tennis team and will join the Vols for the 2023-24 campaign, head coach Chris Woodruff announced Friday.
Originally from Olten, Switzerland, Kobelt arrives on Rocky Top with a 12.42 UTR and a career-high ITF Junior ranking of No. 106. His current ATP singles ranking of No. 868 is a career best.
“We are really excited that Nicolas chose to come to Tennessee,” associate head coach James McKie said. “He is from Switzerland, but trains in Sweden at the Good To Great Tennis Academy. We know he is in great hands before he arrives next summer. Nicolas just won his first professional singles title, so he’s already nearing No. 850 in the ATP singles rankings. He’s a great athlete with many intangibles on the court that will allow him to reach his potential while here at Tennessee.”
That first singles title recently earned by Kobelt came at the $15k level in Parnu, Estonia, as he won seven matches in a row to garner the trophy. Four of his wins during the event came against competitors in the ATP top 700.
