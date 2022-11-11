Norway, Chilean salmon prices flat across the board, Scottish drop

The global salmon market is expected to move sideways in week 46 (Nov. 14-20) of 2022, with only minor changes predicted in Norway and Chile, while Scottish fish are still hard to get hold of despite a welcome downturn in price, multiple sources told Undercurrent News. […]

