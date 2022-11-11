Norway exercises options for additional Hanwha K9 and K10 armoured vehicles

Hanwha has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency to supply four additional K9 self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and eight K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicles (ARVs) for delivery in 2023-2024.

The award represents an exercise of options from a 2017 contract between Hanwha and the NDMA for 24 K9 SPHs and 6 K10 ARVs.

‘The latest option contract for the additional delivery of K9 VIDAR [Versatile Indirect Artillery] systems and K10 ARVs is a key milestone for enhanced defence cooperation between Hanwha and Norway,” said Kwak Jong-woo, Hanwha VP and head of Land Systems,

The 155mm/52cal K9 Thunder has 1,700 units already in service, accounting for nearly 60% of the SPH market globally according to Hanwha. Other export customers for the K9 are Australia, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, India, Poland and Turkey. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost of a K9 at $9 million and