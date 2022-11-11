Norwegian biotech concludes ‘strategic’ review with a reverse merger

A little Norwegian biotech announced the end of its journey Thursday in a reverse merger, roughly three months after announcing it would essentially sell itself for parts.
Nordic Nanovector will be swallowed by another biotech based out of Norway, APIM Therapeutics, the companies said Thursday. When all is said and done, APIM shareholders will own 76% of the combined company, which will unveil a new name at a later date, while Nordic Nanovector shareholders will have 24%.
The financials are as follows: Nordic Nanovector will try to buy up all of APIM’s stock in a deal valuing the latter biotech at about $44 million. Nordic Nanovector will also chip in another $5.6 million to exercise outstanding warrants.
If Nordic Nanovector succeeds in buying all APIM stock, it will issue another 372 million consideration shares — or shares that will be issued directly to APIM. That would value the company at $15.5 million.
The combined newco will focus on bringing APIM’s pipeline to the market, starting with the lead program ATX-101. APIM describes the compound as a “cell penetrating peptide” designed to boost the responses of other common cancer immunotherapies, such as anti-PD-(L)1s and anti-eGFR inhibitors.
Currently, the program is being tested in a Phase Ib/IIa study in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer in combination with chemo, and another Phase II study in sarcoma as a monotherapy.
Thursday’s move came after Nordic Nanovector decided to “explore strategic options” in August, following the discontinuation of a Phase IIb trial. Researchers had been trying to treat cancer by targeting CD37 with a lead compound called Betalutin, also known as 177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan.
The program was designed to conjugate an anti-CD37 antibody with a beta-emitting radionuclide and act as both an immunotherapy and a targeting agent for a radioactive payload. But with only three enrolled patients since January, Nordic Nanovector opted to call it quits.
