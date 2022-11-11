Norwegian biotech concludes ‘strategic’ review with a reverse merger

A lit­tle Nor­we­gian biotech an­nounced the end of its jour­ney Thurs­day in a re­verse merg­er, rough­ly three months af­ter an­nounc­ing it would es­sen­tial­ly sell it­self for parts.

Nordic Nanovec­tor will be swal­lowed by an­oth­er biotech based out of Nor­way, APIM Ther­a­peu­tics, the com­pa­nies said Thurs­day. When all is said and done, APIM share­hold­ers will own 76% of the com­bined com­pa­ny, which will un­veil a new name at a lat­er date, while Nordic Nanovec­tor share­hold­ers will have 24%.

The fi­nan­cials are as fol­lows: Nordic Nanovec­tor will try to buy up all of APIM’s stock in a deal valu­ing the lat­ter biotech at about $44 mil­lion. Nordic Nanovec­tor will al­so chip in an­oth­er $5.6 mil­lion to ex­er­cise out­stand­ing war­rants.

If Nordic Nanovec­tor suc­ceeds in buy­ing all APIM stock, it will is­sue an­oth­er 372 mil­lion con­sid­er­a­tion shares — or shares that will be is­sued di­rect­ly to APIM. That would val­ue the com­pa­ny at $15.5 mil­lion.

The com­bined new­co will fo­cus on bring­ing APIM’s pipeline to the mar­ket, start­ing with the lead pro­gram ATX-101. APIM de­scribes the com­pound as a “cell pen­e­trat­ing pep­tide” de­signed to boost the re­spons­es of oth­er com­mon can­cer im­munother­a­pies, such as an­ti-PD-(L)1s and an­ti-eGFR in­hibitors.

Cur­rent­ly, the pro­gram is be­ing test­ed in a Phase Ib/IIa study in plat­inum-sen­si­tive ovar­i­an can­cer in com­bi­na­tion with chemo, and an­oth­er Phase II study in sar­co­ma as a monother­a­py.

Thurs­day’s move came af­ter Nordic Nanovec­tor de­cid­ed to “ex­plore strate­gic op­tions” in Au­gust, fol­low­ing the dis­con­tin­u­a­tion of a Phase IIb tri­al. Re­searchers had been try­ing to treat can­cer by tar­get­ing CD37 with a lead com­pound called Be­talutin, al­so known as 177Lu lilo­tomab sate­trax­e­tan.

The pro­gram was de­signed to con­ju­gate an an­ti-CD37 an­ti­body with a be­ta-emit­ting ra­dionu­clide and act as both an im­munother­a­py and a tar­get­ing agent for a ra­dioac­tive pay­load. But with on­ly three en­rolled pa­tients since Jan­u­ary, Nordic Nanovec­tor opt­ed to call it quits.