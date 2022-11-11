Norwegian veterans ‘honoured’ to attend Armistice Day service

More than 20 Norwegian Veterans joined people of all faiths and backgrounds at the Armistice Day service in Darwen.

It is the first time the Norwegian Legion has been invited to the country to be part of the Remembrance events.

The veterans said they were ‘in awe’ at how the town gathers to remember all those who have bravely served their country.

A service was held outside Darwen Town Hall and at Blackburn Town Hall at 11am, with impeccably observed two-minute silences, speeches and the Last Post performed.

Councillor Suleman Khonat led the short service in Darwen, with crowds gathered to mark the two minutes silence.

The events are planned locally by the Royal British Legion.

Oivind ‘Tank’ Tangstad, who fought in Afghanistan, said: “It’s a big honour to be here today.

“We are the first Norwegian veteran organisation invited to take part in the Remembrance and it’s been very moving.

“I feel incredibly proud to have joined with the veterans in Darwen to mark the two minutes silence.”

The veterans will later this weekend attend the Burnley FC v Blackburn Rovers game at Turf Moor, where local veterans will also line the pitch, on Remembrance Sunday.

Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, Councillor Phil Riley, said: “Remembrance Day is a hugely significant event in our public calendar.

“It is a time in which the community comes together to pause and pay their respects to our servicemen and servicewomen.

“Whether this is by taking part in or attending our Remembrance Services or simply reflecting in smaller activities at home, it is an occasion marked with grace by the people of our borough.”

On Saturday, a short service will be held outside the Town Hall in Darwen at 11am, followed by a wreath laying at the Boer War Memorial in Belgrave Square, Darwen.

On Remembrance Sunday, the United Service of Remembrance will be held at Blackburn Cathedral at 9.30am, and following this a parade will form in King William Street.

It will move at 10.25am to the Corporation Park Gardens of Remembrance for a wreath laying service.

A bus will be available from Blackburn Cathedral at 10.10am to depart at 10.20am.

A service will also be held at 9am at St Peter’s Church in Darwen, followed by a service and wreath laying at the War Memorial Bold Venture Park at 10.45am.

A bus will be available from Darwen Bus Station at 10.10am to depart at 10.20am.

On Monday, a Remembrance Concert will be held at King George’s Hall in Blackburn at 6.30pm, with tickets priced £4 for adults and £1 for children, and available from the box office.