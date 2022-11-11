Obituaries in Pueblo, CO | The Pueblo Chieftain

Susan (Roles) Adamich, 71, was granted her wings November 3, 2022 and passed into eternal glory. Susan was born December 6, 1950 in Monte Vista, CO to Richard and Colleen Roles (Spencer), who preceded her in death. Susan is also preceded in death by her two beloved siblings Terry Skinner and Gary Roles. Leaving to cherish her memory are her loving husband Ron Adamich, son Kyle (Amber) Billings, stepdaughter Melanie (John) Chavez, nieces Gemma Mastromarino, Shannon Roles, Ryann (Carl) Muir and Devon Roles, grandchildren Reagan and Hadley Billings, Gianna & Guiliana Chavez, Ryden Wolgram, and Kensley Chavez, and great nephew Garyson Muir.

Susan was a passionate historian and dedicated herself to the Pueblo Heritage Center, South High School Alumni, and the preservation of the Goodnight Barn on Thatcher. Susan was a well-versed Pueblo Historian and passionate in genealogy. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, Grammy and friend. She loved her family, friends and Pueblo and will be truly missed by all. There is not a kinder soul than Susan, our loss is an Angel gained.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 1pm at the Roselawn Chapel at 1706 Roselawn Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006. Live stream will be available for those who would like to join us online at Roselawn Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences can be made a roselawnpueblo.org