Ofcom must look at the cloud from both sides now: providers and users

Say I come up with a product that will save you money and make your working life easier. Then I offer you a deal: I will give you a big discount on the other things you already buy from me but only if you buy my new product. Great! I make money and you save even more. Everybody wins.

Wrong! Wrong, at least, in the eyes of my competitors. I am bribing you with a price cut on one product to make sure you use another — another that they could provide instead. Even though I am cutting prices and making my customers happy I am, in my rivals’ view, restricting competition and unfairly harming their business.

This is what cloud-computing companies have accused Microsoft