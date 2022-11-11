Olivia Attwood breaks silence after sudden I’m A Celebrity exit

Her team took to Instagram on Friday to thank her two million followers for their words of support following her stint in the jungle.
They said: “Thank you again for all the messages and love.”
The spokesperson also vowed that Olivia “will be back soon” after remaining silent on social media since her departure earlier this week.
Olivia became a fast favourite among fans when her I’m A Celebrity entrance was televised on Sunday evening.
However, by Monday it was confirmed that Olivia had been forced to leave the show on medical grounds.
A show spokesperson confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement, which said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.
“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.
“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”
While the exact reason for Olivia’s departure remains unknown, friends close to her have insisted that it was not related to Covid.
A source said: “The show is very Covid safe but the so-called bubble is not the same as it was in Wales last year for the show.
“The reports about Covid are not true and not the reason Olivia was forced to leave the jungle.”
