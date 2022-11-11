Origins of Carnage Hall in Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties – Xbox Wire

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is here and with it comes an exciting story, more dangerous Infected, powerful weapons, and a new location. Carnage Hall is the epicenter of splendor, fame, fortune, but also death, barbarity and bloodshed. It is the one place where the greatest fighters come to seek glory.

While creating an arena in a post-apocalyptic environment, we had to come at it from an approach that prioritizes amusement and spectacle.

The idea for this first story DLC originated from a further need to develop a society that has grown accustomed to its conditions. Now that things have stabilized, people need to find a way to seek out new experiences for themselves. They want to move forward, and a part of that is finding a source of entertainment, as would be the case in any other civilization.

As a result, our development team had to think of ways to recreate shows and spectacles. There were many lingering questions on how to implement all that into a fallen world with no laws where people have turned to their most primal instincts. To find the answers, we turned to history. What we learned quickly was no matter the times, even in the darkest ones, people need two things: bread and circuses.

That’s where the character of Astrid comes into play. She is the entertainer and thrill executant of the post-apocalyptic world who wishes to give the masses what they want. Starting out, the character had to create something big without any resources at her disposal. The arena had small beginnings but eventually grew into everything she had envisioned.

The hostess finds a way to monetize the suffering of others. Naturally, she kept expanding her financial empire to the point where Carnage Hall started to feature more creative and advanced elements. That’s why this story DLC includes the best aspects of Dying Light: creative combat, parkour, and strategic opponent takedowns. The arena aims to remind our players that no matter how far society falls, people of this world will always find a way to adapt and eventually make the best of any situation. Even when all seems lost.

Carnage Hall is now open for the whole world to see. Experience the gladiator extravaganza, wage battles with the Infected, and find yourself caught in a classic revenge tale. Surely, there is more to be seen behind the curtain.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

26 ★★★★★ $9.99 Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human automatically receive Bloody Ties DLC. Separate purchase is not required. Bloody Ties is the first official story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – a thrilling first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world.

Who doesn’t want hundreds of fans chanting their name in perfect unison? Or feel like they are loved and admired while obtaining unimaginable riches at the same time? But what if to have it all, one must first pay the highest of prices?

As Aiden, you are encouraged by a promise of wealth, fame, and access to the best gear to enter a tournament where people sacrifice everything just for status. Hone your skills to defeat your enemies and make allies to obtain glory.

You will quickly realize that the quest for fame is just the beginning and you will find yourself involved in a plot for power and revenge. Features:

NEW STORY

Embark on a new adventure. Secure yourself a spot in the Pantheon of the best fighters, help your new friend Ciro in his quest to avenge his brother’s death and discover the true nature of the tournament. NEW LOCATION

Enter Carnage Hall – a place filled with wealth and splendor, where every fight is a narrative spectacle and the strongest seek fortune and fame. NEW WEAPON: SHIELD GLOVE

Discover a new way to play with the Shield Glove, and make creative combat even more creative. NEW GEAR

Obtain new gear in the tournament where strength matters the most and weapons are a symbol of status. SPECTACLES & SHOWS

Play the role of your life in Spectacles – multi-objective arena shows with unique stories narrated by Astrid herself, each resembling traditional tales and fables with a wicked twist.

Test your skill in arena challenges – special trials where you’ll that fight new mutated enemies, face murderous hordes and get to perform daredevil action.