Origins of Carnage Hall in Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties – Xbox Wire

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is here and with it comes an exciting story, more dangerous Infected, powerful weapons, and a new location. Carnage Hall is the epicenter of splendor, fame, fortune, but also death, barbarity and bloodshed. It is the one place where the greatest fighters come to seek glory.
While creating an arena in a post-apocalyptic environment, we had to come at it from an approach that prioritizes amusement and spectacle.
The idea for this first story DLC originated from a further need to develop a society that has grown accustomed to its conditions. Now that things have stabilized, people need to find a way to seek out new experiences for themselves. They want to move forward, and a part of that is finding a source of entertainment, as would be the case in any other civilization.
As a result, our development team had to think of ways to recreate shows and spectacles. There were many lingering questions on how to implement all that into a fallen world with no laws where people have turned to their most primal instincts. To find the answers, we turned to history. What we learned quickly was no matter the times, even in the darkest ones, people need two things: bread and circuses.
That’s where the character of Astrid comes into play. She is the entertainer and thrill executant of the post-apocalyptic world who wishes to give the masses what they want. Starting out, the character had to create something big without any resources at her disposal. The arena had small beginnings but eventually grew into everything she had envisioned.
The hostess finds a way to monetize the suffering of others. Naturally, she kept expanding her financial empire to the point where Carnage Hall started to feature more creative and advanced elements. That’s why this story DLC includes the best aspects of Dying Light: creative combat, parkour, and strategic opponent takedowns. The arena aims to remind our players that no matter how far society falls, people of this world will always find a way to adapt and eventually make the best of any situation. Even when all seems lost.
Carnage Hall is now open for the whole world to see. Experience the gladiator extravaganza, wage battles with the Infected, and find yourself caught in a classic revenge tale. Surely, there is more to be seen behind the curtain.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners of Dying Light 2 Stay Human automatically receive Bloody Ties DLC. Separate purchase is not required.
Bloody Ties is the first official story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – a thrilling first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world.
Who doesn’t want hundreds of fans chanting their name in perfect unison? Or feel like they are loved and admired while obtaining unimaginable riches at the same time? But what if to have it all, one must first pay the highest of prices?
As Aiden, you are encouraged by a promise of wealth, fame, and access to the best gear to enter a tournament where people sacrifice everything just for status. Hone your skills to defeat your enemies and make allies to obtain glory.
You will quickly realize that the quest for fame is just the beginning and you will find yourself involved in a plot for power and revenge.
Features:
NEW STORY
Embark on a new adventure. Secure yourself a spot in the Pantheon of the best fighters, help your new friend Ciro in his quest to avenge his brother’s death and discover the true nature of the tournament.
NEW LOCATION
Enter Carnage Hall – a place filled with wealth and splendor, where every fight is a narrative spectacle and the strongest seek fortune and fame.
NEW WEAPON: SHIELD GLOVE
Discover a new way to play with the Shield Glove, and make creative combat even more creative.
NEW GEAR
Obtain new gear in the tournament where strength matters the most and weapons are a symbol of status.
SPECTACLES & SHOWS
Play the role of your life in Spectacles – multi-objective arena shows with unique stories narrated by Astrid herself, each resembling traditional tales and fables with a wicked twist.
Test your skill in arena challenges – special trials where you’ll that fight new mutated enemies, face murderous hordes and get to perform daredevil action.
Upgrade your experience with Smart Delivery. Buy the game once to both play it on Xbox One and get its optimized version for Xbox Series X | S
Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.
You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.
VAST OPEN WORLD
Participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era. Discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations.
CREATIVE & BRUTAL COMBAT
Take advantage of your parkour skills to tip the scales of even the most brutal encounter. Clever thinking, traps and creative weapons will be your best friends.
DAY AND NIGHT CYCLE
Wait for night to venture into dark hideouts of the Infected. Sunlight keeps them at bay, but once it’s gone, monsters begin the hunt, leaving their lairs free to explore.
CHOICES & CONSEQUENCES
Shape the future of The City with your actions and watch how it changes. Determine the balance of power by making choices in a growing conflict and forge your own experience.
2-4 PLAYER CO-OP GAMEPLAY
Play in up to four-player co-op. Host your own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than yours.
