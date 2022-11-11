Outlander’s Sophie Skelton on Jamie and Brianna’s relationship

Skelton has also been busy on other projects and her new film Stalker recently came out and offers up commentary on the entertainment industry through the lens of a psychological thriller.

Portraying an actress who becomes trapped in a lift with a cameraman, Skelton will be locked in a battle of wits as she tries to survive.

Filming took place at a remote location in Scotland over an intensive two weeks with Skelton describing Stalker as closer to a play than a movie given the weighty amounts of dialogue.

She said of the shoot and working in such a confined space: “It was definitely challenging. Even just from a lack of daylight and a lack of fresh air point of view.

“That never helps with feeling awake, or keeping concentration and remaining on form when you’re shooting something which feels like a play, and the long filming hours we did on top of that. I suppose it lends itself to the story of being stuck in a lift. Trapped, airless and, well, losing it!”

Stalker is out now on DVD and Digital

Outlander season 6 is out now on DVD