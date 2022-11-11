Paul McCartney joined by Frank Carter in Music Venue Trust





Paul McCartney has been a patron of the Music Venue Trust, the organisation fighting to keep small, local music venues alive and kicking forever, for four years. The Beatles star knows all about how important these venues are, as he himself started off in Liverpool’s now iconic music hall The Cavern Club with his pals and bandmates, George Harrison and John Lennon. Now, Frank Carter, of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, has signed his name up for the campaign, as well.

Carter has been in the music industry for almost two decades. Before being the frontman of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, he headed up Pure Love and Gallows. He has confessed these smaller, local venues are where he cut his teeth as a performer. Speaking in a new interview with the Music Venue Trust, Carter said: “It’s about the sticky floor atmosphere of sweat dripping from the ceilings and bodies flying from wherever, and the excitement but also the fear of being in a crowd.” He added his new album Sticky is “about the danger of live music in the best possible way”.

To commemorate his new spot in the Music Venue Trust, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes will be playing the 500-person capacity venue The Underworld in Camden to truly get sweaty. The three shows are taking place at the end of the year. He said: “It’s important to us as a band to pay respect and come back.” The band’s guitarist, Dean Richardson, added: “People help you on your way forward and a lot of people just keep going forward, not really acknowledging it. We would have supported on this stage many times before we got to headline it, so we’re gonna have some great bands come and support on this.”

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes join the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Grennan, Nova Twins, Frank Turner and Tim Burgess as patrons of the Music Venue Trust. When McCartney first joined the campaign he said: “Without the grassroots clubs, pubs and music venues my career could have been very different. If we don’t support music at this level, then the future of music in general is in danger.” Get tickets to the gigs here.

Like Loading...