Pokemon Go Community Day times, Shiny Teddiursa and bonus rewards

After bringing back Dratini for the Community Day Classic event last weekend, Niantic is giving a brand new Pokemon the chance to shine this November. The November 2022 Community Day event shines the spotlight on Gen II Pocket Monster Teddiursa. The Community Day event takes place from 2-5pm local time on November 12. As part of the Teddiursa event, the little bear will appear more frequently in the wild.

Not only will you encounter Teddiursa with greater frequency, but you might even discover a Shiny version of the featured Pocket Monster. Niantic will also use the event to introduce the Peat Pokemon Ursaluna, complete with exclusive Charged Attack High Horsepower.

The Pokemon Go developer explains more: “We’re excited to announce that Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokemon, will be featured during November Community Day!

“And hang on–is that a full moon during the day? Ursaluna, the Peat Pokemon, will make its Pokemon GO debut during this event! Evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa’s Evolution) during a special full moon to get an Ursaluna of your own.”

The “special full moon” will appear in the skies of the Pokemon Go app from 2pm GMT UK time on November 12, until 6am GMT local time on November 13.