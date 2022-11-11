Police ‘concerned’ for mother reported ‘missing’ with daughter





Police have launched a search for a mother, aged 18, and her one-year-old daughter. Officers say they are “concerned” for her wellbeing.

Chloe Jeffreys was yesterday reported missing from Crawley, West Sussex, not far south of London. The 18-year-old is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter. Both Chloe and her daughter were last known to be in the seaside town of Worthing.

A photo of the pair has been shared online for the purpose of aiding the police’s search efforts. Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call 999 “immediately”. Sussex Police said in a statement: “Police are concerned for Chloe Jeffreys, who was reported missing from Crawley on Thursday (November 10). “Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter. READ MORE: Cryptocurrency trader FTX collapses into bankruptcy

Officers added: “If you see them or have any information that could help, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 477 of 10/11.”

