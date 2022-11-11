Categories
US

Police: Man bashes subway custodian in face with pipe


NEW YORK — New video shows the man police say attacked an MTA custodian at a subway station in Lower Manhattan. 

According to police, the woman was randomly attacked while she was cleaning an E train platform at the Chambers Street station at around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 4, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. 

Investigators said the man approached her and struck her in the face with a metal pipe. Other MTA workers tried to chase him down, but he reportedly got away on a southbound 2 train. 

Surveillance video shows the man going through a turnstile. 

Police said the woman, 46, suffered swelling and bruising to her head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. 

“Attacks on transit workers trying help New Yorkers are unacceptable. We are assisting NYPD investigators and are confident this perpetrator will be held accountable,” MTA spokesperson Ray Raimundi said.   

Transit crime is up more than 40 percent in 2022 compared to this time last year. The MTA said it’s working with the NYPD to keep its 6,000 train cars and 472 stations safe. 

“I think it’s improved somewhat just because there’s more people on the subway,” a rider told CBS2. 

“This morning, I just saw an incident. Police had to take out some transients out of the subways,” another rider said. “They’re addressing it, but you’re always on edge.” 

“I do see the increased police presence, like when I’m riding and I see them,” said Rakiat Gbadamosi. “There’s just a lot of crazy people out there.”

The subway worker’s colleagues said she hasn’t returned to work since the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Natalie Duddridge


natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: