Prepayment meter tariffs rise – your rights when it comes to meters

The new energy price guarantee saw the annual bill for an average household rise to a staggering £2,500, which is approximately 80 percent more than what people were paying this time last year. However, households experiencing difficulty covering the soaring costs may be forced to switch over to a prepayment meter.

While using a meter can make it easier for consumers to avoid falling into energy debt, there are certain rules energy providers must follow when it comes to installation.

What is a prepayment meter?

A prepayment meter is a type of pay-as-you-go energy tariff, which means households must pay for their electricity before they use it by topping up the credit on the meter.

Despite the pay-as-you-go nature of this tariff, customers still have access to the £400 energy bill support scheme. Depending on the meter, smart or traditional, people will either have the discount credited directly to the meter or through vouchers issued by text, email or post.

However, prepayment meters are typically more expensive than ordinary meters and offer fewer tariffs, and energy firms can also dock debt from the top-ups. Those who cannot afford to top up their meter run the risk of being disconnected from their power.

