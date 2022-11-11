Prince George, Charlotte and Louis offered new seasonal hobbies





Prince William and Kate’s children have had the opportunity to enjoy an array of autumnal activities as they adjust to their new school in Berkshire. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and youngest child Prince Louis, four, started at Lambrook School in September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales opted to relocate their family from Kensington Palace in central London to Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor in the summer. This meant a swap of educational setting for the young royals, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leaving behind the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea. Lambrook, a co-educational preparatory school, is one of the few institutions close to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ new home that accepts boys and girls. The grounds have a nine-hole golf course and a host of wildlife on site, including peacocks.

But the school also offers seasonal activities to its young pupils, many of which are focused around the on-site orchard ahead of the festive season. In a post on the school’s Instagram page, the institution described how its students had enjoyed “a wonderful celebration of all things apples” this week. It detailed “apple pressing, apple collecting and eating, an ‘apple tree walk’, apple cake, [and] apple juice” as among the activities on offer to its enrollees. Lambrook headmaster, Jonathan Perry, said the school was “delighted” to be the choice of the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of their children joining the Lambrook ranks. READ MORE: Meghan silenced as guest shares harrowing tale of daughter’s diagnosis

Students can try their hand at mountain-biking, fencing, judo, and various other sports. They can have a go at bee-keeping, song-writing, or podcast making. Other skills such as a survival crash course, public speaking classes and life-saving techniques can be incorporated into the schooling experience. But the extra-curriculars don’t come cheap; fees for the school for just Prince George’s education come just shy of £7,000 per term.

The bill each term for pupils aged between seven and 13 ranges from £6,899 to £7,489. For children aged three to seven, parents or guardians will need to fork out between £2,349 and £4,696.

