“I know it is too much to hope for. I love the Cartier bag, but I don’t think it goes with the gown.”

Flora’s lace gown is very similar to Kate’s iconic black dress she wore at the Royal Variety Performance in 2019.

The Princess of Wales attended the glamorous event at the London Palladium Theatre with Prince William sporting a risqué black lace gown.

The dress was by one of her favourite designers, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.