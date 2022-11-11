Princess Diana is ‘charismatic’ and ‘intelligent’ in The Crown





The fifth series of The Crown begins by following Charles and Diana’s marriage. The couple is still together – but only just. The first episode sees them go on a second honeymoon, accompanied by their children, William and Harry, but Charles makes his excuses to leave and return to Britain early. Elizabeth Debicki is Diana, while Dominic West is Charles.

Judi James looked at Elizabeth’s body language closely as she played Diana. Not only does the actress eerily look like the late Princess of Wales, she behaves like her too. The body language expert told Express.co.uk: “There is something uncannily accurate about Debicki’s version of Diana in this early episode that makes it feel almost as though we are seeing what really was going on behind the scenes in the gaps between the real Princess’ relentless photo opportunities. “The actress is the first one I have seen who manages to capture the essence of Diana with both her voice and her body language. “Previously, we have been shown a rather drippy version of Diana, using her down-tilted chin and large eyes to suggest vulnerability, frailty and even a needy and whiny personality.” READ MORE: Queen gifted three royal brides tiaras – but Kate & Meghan missed out

Above, Judi is referring to Emma Corrin’s version of Diana – she was the actress to play the role of the Princess in the previous series of The Crown. Elizabeth, though, doesn’t portray Diana as “drippy”, according to Judi. She continued: “Even with the highest levels of sympathy for her many people would have looked at these other performed versions and wondered how Charles could have put up with her for so long, but Debicki seems able to bring Diana’s vitality, humour and even her intelligence and assertiveness alive. “It is as though Diana has finally stepped out of the history books and shown herself as the charismatic and engaging woman those of us who were around at the time saw and admired.” DON’T MISS:

Judi continued: “It was Charles whose body language was suffused in self-pity at the time, while Diana seemed elegant but jolly. “Debicki, or the camera, does focus on those large eyes, but in past productions they have been empty pools of sadness when Diana’s eye expression was constantly fluctuating between that and fun, good humour or a shared irony with the audience.” As for her voice, Judi seemed impressed by its accuracy. She said: “Her voice seems perfectly pitched, too. There’s no whine in this early episode but a strong sense of frustration at the stuffiness she was surrounded by and a naughtiness when she speaks to her boys. READ MORE: Queen gifted three royal brides tiaras – but Kate & Meghan missed out

“Other Dianas have looked like someone you’d avoid, but Debicki has created the fun, caring friend everyone felt she was at the time. “Her lower jaw jut is subtle but dramatic enough to lend that sense of a woman who was determined and rather brave, given her circumstances. Diana was a fighter behind the scenes and this performance brings that element in too.” The actress’ appearance matched Diana’s too, according to Judi. “Debicki also appears to be very tall,” she remarked. “Of course, actors don’t have to look identical to the people they were playing but Diana’s height did a lot to define her and how she moved.

“She towered above most other royals, including her husband, and her height gave her the catwalk elegance she brought to all her outfits.” Speaking of her outfits, fans have already seen some of the fantastic outfits Diana wore – on Elizabeth. In one scene, where she poses on a yacht with Dominic West, the actress wears a multicoloured, floral dress identical to the one Diana also donned while on a yacht. In the first episode, Elizabeth is also seen in a leopard print swimsuit and skirt, which was an iconic holiday outfit worn by Diana. More classic outfits make an appearance throughout the series, including the Princess’ infamous “revenge dress”, as well as more casual tartan suits, day dresses, and even Diana’s staple sporty sweaters.

